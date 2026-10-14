Kris Aquino jokes about asking doctor for a kiss during port-a-cath procedure

Former writer Dindo Balares was in stitches as friend Kris Aquino recounted a hilarious incident involving her and her doctor while her PICC line in her Port-a-Cath was being changed on Tuesday, 13 October.

“Kuya Dindo, habang naka-anesthesia but patulog pa lang, super nakakahiya ako. I was telling Dr. _____ to kiss me sa lips,” Balares recalled Aquino telling him.

Balares chose not to identify Aquino’s doctor.

“Bimb said, ‘Mama, no, only in the cheek.’

“Then I said, ‘Let’s hold hands, Doc _____.’ I was really nervous, Kuya Dindo. So kind of him, he held my hand until I was asleep.

“He told my nurses, ‘That’s the effect of the anesthesia.’

“My nurses had to control themselves from giggling kasi ako lang daw ang patient who was asking to be kissed on the lips,” Balares added.

“Atty. Gid said, ‘Classic,’ and only me will say, ‘Our prenup, Atty. Gid. Please prepare,’” Aquino joked, noting how strict her son Bimby was.

“Bimb said, ‘Mama, if on the lips, please do it privately. You’re not shooting a kissing scene,’” Aquino told Balares.