Boy Abunda urges Kris Aquino to take ‘Machong Chismisan’ hosts to court
Reacting to the insensitive remarks about Josh Aquino, Boy Abunda advised Kris Aquino to take the matter to court.
In a recent episode of the “Machong Chismisan” podcast, host Tito P called Josh “walang kuwenta,” while the other hosts were heard laughing.
Describing the remarks as “cruel,” Abunda said: “If Kris were to ask me, we haven't had a chance to speak about this, but I would tell her to go to court. Sue them.”
Abunda also cited laws protecting persons with disabilities from ridicule, including the corresponding penalties of imprisonment and fines.
He then congratulated the podcast hosts for “getting everyone's attention,” encouraging the public to discuss the controversy to raise awareness of the issue.
“I am sorry for what happened to Josh. I love you, Josh, if you're watching. I saw him grow up. He's a fine young man. He's a good boy,” Abunda concluded.