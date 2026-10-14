Boy Abunda urges Kris Aquino to take ‘Machong Chismisan’ hosts to court

Reacting to the insensitive remarks about Josh Aquino, Boy Abunda advised Kris Aquino to take the matter to court.

In a recent episode of the “Machong Chismisan” podcast, host Tito P called Josh “walang kuwenta,” while the other hosts were heard laughing.

Describing the remarks as “cruel,” Abunda said: “If Kris were to ask me, we haven't had a chance to speak about this, but I would tell her to go to court. Sue them.”