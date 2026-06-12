James Yap Jr., Ryzza reunion sparks nostalgia and kilig on 'Eat Bulaga'

The youngest son of Kris Aquino appeared as a celebrity guest on the noontime show's "The Age Is Right" segment, where he and Dizon looked back on their time filming the 2013 comedy "My Little Bossings." Bimby also revealed that Ryzza was his first kiss on screen.

"Those were one of the happiest times in my life talaga," Bimby said, before sharing a heartfelt birthday message: "Sana maibalik natin our friendship dati. From the time I've known you since 8 years old, hindi ka nagbago. Kaya stay the same person you've always been — kind, beautiful and caring."

He capped the reunion with a playful remark: "If we don't end up together, kailangan ako ang ninong sa kasal niya," before personally placing a necklace on Dizon as his birthday gift. "Thank you, Bimb. Salamat sa gift. Super nice to see you again," Dizon replied, as the live audience and online fans cheered the return of the beloved "RyBim" tandem.