'Machong Chismisan' hosts also mocked Bimby Aquino in deleted clip

Another clip from the now-terminated Machong Chismisan podcast has surfaced online, this time showing the hosts making fun of Bimby Aquino, the youngest son of Kris Aquino.

The video emerged on Threads days after the same podcast drew widespread criticism for mocking Kris’ eldest son, Josh Aquino, who has special needs. The backlash eventually led to the show's cancellation.

In the newly circulated clip, one of the hosts, Tito Patrioto, identified as Tito P, described Bimby as "one of the biggest what-ifs in the Philippines," saying the teenager could have become "the best shooter and best trash talker in Philippine basketball history" because of his height and his father, basketball star James Yap.

The conversation then shifted to jokes about Bimby's speech and mannerisms.

Tito P remarked that Kris supposedly did not allow Bimby to pursue basketball because she was afraid he might get hurt, while another host dismissed the assumption that tall boys automatically become basketball players.

The discussion escalated when RJ Carbonell joked that he would probably lose if he got into a fight with Bimby because of the latter's size. Another host added that Bimby stands around 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3 and supposedly trains in mixed martial arts and boxing.

Toward the end of the clip, Tito P mockingly imitated Bimby's way of speaking by saying, "Isipin mo ganito siya mang-trash talk. 'Sure ka? Edi don't'," prompting laughter from the group.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will subpoena the hosts of Machong Chismisan over their insensitive remarks, in addition to the complaint set to be filed by 1PWD Party-list Rep. JD Castro.