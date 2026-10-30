Comedian Gil Aducal Morales, also known as Ate Gay, remains in critical condition. Currently on life support, Morales suffered from septic shock, acute respiratory failure secondary to pneumonia, and stroke.

The latest health update was released by Morales’ family on Friday, 30 October, on his Facebook page, where they also reiterated their appeal for more financial help as the comedian's condition remains critical.

Morales was rushed to the Asian Hospital and Medical Center on 17 October after experiencing difficulty breathing. He was earlier diagnosed with mucoepidermoid squamous cell carcinoma, a rare type of cancer.

“Ayon sa kanyang mga doktor, siya ay nagkaroon ng Septic Shock at Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to Pneumonia, o malubhang impeksyon na nakaapekto sa kanyang paghinga at sirkulasyon ng dugo. Dahil dito, kinailangan siyang ilagay sa Intensive Care Unit (ICU) upang mabigyan ng masusing gamutan at monitoring,” the family said.

Morales was taken to the same hospital where he receives his cancer treatments. Morales' family said that the comedian has survived the initial septic shock he experienced.

“Gayunpaman, ipinaalam po sa amin ng kanyang mga doktor nitong Oct. 29 na nagkaroon siya ng pinsala sa kanang bahagi ng kanyang utak dahil sa stroke. Sa kasalukuyan, umaasa pa rin siya sa mga life-support machine upang masuportahan ang mahahalagang function ng kanyang katawan. Nananatili pong kritikal at guarded ang kanyang kondisyon,” the family added.

While the family initially decided to transfer the comedian to another hospital because of the billowing medical expenses, they were advised against doing it as it is risky.

“Kaya sa payo ng kanyang mga doktor, mananatili muna siya sa ICU. Sa mga susunod na araw, patuloy siyang imo-monitor upang makita kung may pagbabago o pagbuti sa kanyang kondisyon,” the family said.

They reiterated their appeal for financial help, admitting they have reached out to government agencies and charitable institutions to seek more financial assistance.

In the end, they expressed gratitude to all those who extended help, financial or otherwise.