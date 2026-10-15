Founded by Elizabeth “Betchay” Vidanes, the agency has evolved alongside the entertainment and advertising industries, expanding from traditional celebrity endorsements into influencer marketing, social media campaigns, live selling and content creation.

Vidanes Celebrity Marketing (VCM) is celebrating its 26th anniversary this October, marking more than two decades of connecting celebrities, influencers and brands through endorsements and marketing partnerships.

Buildings will age. Technologies will change. Businesses will evolve. But institutions that invest in people, build for succeeding…

Francis Kalayaan Vidanes alongside Anne Curtis and the Zion PH Team at the contract signing ceremony.

Operating under the name VCM The Celebrity Source, the company focuses on matching brands with personalities whose image, audience and values align with their marketing objectives.

As consumer behavior and digital platforms continue to reshape advertising, VCM has adopted what it calls a “Talent-First Storytelling” approach, prioritizing compatibility between brands and personalities over follower counts and celebrity popularity alone.

The agency provides artist and endorsement management, influencer marketing, talent coordination and content production services.

Francis “Kali” Vidanes, the company's head of business development, leads efforts to strengthen relationships with brands, creative agencies and talent partners.

VCM's relationship managers also work closely with celebrities and influencers to coordinate campaigns and address partnership requirements.

“We’ve never viewed our role as just managing names; we see it as building bridges,” the VCM leadership team said.

The company expressed gratitude to the celebrities, influencers, brands and creative agencies that have supported its operations over the past 26 years.

Looking ahead, VCM said it would continue developing long-term partnerships while helping brands adapt to changing marketing trends and digital platforms.