The signing, held at the Supreme Court's En Banc Session Hall on 13 October, comes ahead of the nationwide rollout of electronic notarization, or e-notarization, scheduled for 19 October 2026.

The Supreme Court (SC) has signed two joint memorandum circulars establishing guidelines for accepting and processing electronically notarized documents in transactions involving the Land Registration Authority (LRA) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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The initiative forms part of the judiciary's Rules on Electronic Notarization and Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, which seek to modernize legal services and improve access to justice.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa said the agreement represents a significant step toward making legal transactions more accessible and efficient.

“On paper, we have signed two Joint Memorandum Circulars that categorically clarify the acceptability of eNotarized documents. In reality, we have done so much more. In the larger context of this partnership and development, our JMCs are a significant step towards innovation and access to justice,” Caguioa said.

The circulars clarify the acceptance of electronically notarized documents in transactions with the LRA and SEC, helping establish a framework for their processing under the new system.

Caguioa recalled how the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the limitations of traditional notarization, which generally requires individuals to appear physically before a notary public.

He said electronic notarization could help Filipinos complete legal transactions more conveniently while maintaining safeguards against fraud.

The Supreme Court is also coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs to explore extending e-notarization services to overseas Filipino workers.