The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) identified the suspect only by the alias “Madam,” who was arrested at around 11:51 p.m. in Purok San Francisco Alley Three.

Police arrested a suspected high-value drug personality and seized suspected shabu worth P352,104 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Centro Agdao, Davao City, late Wednesday night, 14 October.

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Personnel of Police Station 2, also known as San Pedro Police Station, conducted the operation that resulted in the confiscation of suspected shabu valued at P352,104.

Police classified the suspect as a high-value individual in the campaign against illegal drugs.

The suspect is expected to face charges in connection with the seized illegal drugs, while authorities are expected to conduct further investigation to determine the extent of her alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

The DCPO, under City Director Police Col. Peter Bauzon Madria, commended the personnel of Police Station 2, led by Police Maj. Robel B. Saavedra, for the operation.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to intensifying anti-illegal drug operations in coordination with local officials and the community.