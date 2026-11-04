SM City Laoag revives Christmas toy-giving campaign

SM City Laoag brings back its Besties of Joy Buy One, Give One campaign, allowing shoppers to share Christmas gifts with children in local communities.

SM City Laoag has brought back its “Besties of Joy” campaign this Christmas season, allowing shoppers to share the joy of gift-giving with children from various communities in the city through its Buy One, Give One initiative.

The campaign features four plush characters — Maki, Matty, Sasha and Sera — from the SM Super Pet Club collection.

Under the initiative, every purchase of a pair of Besties means one toy for the buyer and another for a child who will receive it through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWD).

The donated toys will be distributed to children from various community centers in Laoag City as part of the mall's effort to make the holiday season more meaningful for less fortunate children.

Each pair is priced at P380 and is available at the Besties of Joy booth on the lower ground level, near SM Store, until 25 December.

SM City Laoag said the campaign aims to encourage shoppers to make their Christmas purchases more meaningful by sharing gifts with children who may otherwise have limited opportunities to receive presents during the holidays.