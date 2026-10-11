The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said the operation was conducted at around 4:21 p.m. at Agol Compound, beside Pickle Hitz, and was carried out by personnel of Police Station 5 in Buhangin.

Police arrested individuals classified as high-value targets and seized suspected shabu worth P333,200 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cabantian here on October 10.

Police arrested a 22-year-old construction worker and seized about P75,684 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Dagupan…

The suspects were identified by authorities as high-value individuals in the illegal drug trade. However, the police statement did not provide their identities or the number of people arrested.

The seized substance was suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P333,200.

DCPO City Director Police Col. Peter Bauzon Madria commended the personnel of Police Station 5, led by Police Maj. Clarian Dave S. Toboso, for the operation.

The police office also cited coordination with local officials and community members as part of its continuing campaign against illegal drugs.

Authorities have yet to provide further details on the suspects and the possible charges to be filed against them.