Ilocano inabel takes center stage in Region 1 creative tour

The Raniag: Region 1 Creative Tour highlights Ilocano inabel weaving through fashion showcases and hands-on accessory-making workshops in Laoag City.

Traditional Ilocano weaving and local craftsmanship were highlighted during the Raniag: Region 1 Creative Tour, where participants explored how the province's traditional inabel textile is being transformed into contemporary fashion pieces and handmade accessories.

The participants visited LEDS Clothing in Barangay 12, San Isidro, Magat Salamat, Laud, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, where they learned about the craftsmanship and production process behind products made from the traditional Ilocano fabric.

The visit also featured the Inabel Collection of designer JC Salvador, showcasing creations that combine traditional weaving patterns with modern and functional designs.

Participants also joined an inabel accessory-making workshop facilitated by Karen Lucas, where they learned to make earrings and necklaces using the traditional textile.

Another workshop focused on crochet accessory-making, with Jowilyn Morga Tamayo teaching participants basic techniques and guiding them in creating their own handmade pieces.

Participants were allowed to take home their finished creations as souvenirs from the activities.

In a statement, the organizers said the visit aimed to promote appreciation for local artisans and demonstrate how traditional crafts can remain relevant through innovation and contemporary design.

The Raniag: Region 1 Creative Tour showcases the creative industries, local craftsmanship and cultural heritage of communities across the Ilocos Region.