Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) President and CEO Federico Laxa led the awarding of transfer certificates of title Thursday, 15 October, at the DHSUD central office.

Members of six homeowners associations in Pasig and Taguig cities have received individual land titles under the government's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, ending two decades of uncertainty over property ownership.

More than 300 individuals from 91 families in Quezon City and Caloocan City have benefited from the government's Expanded Pambansang…

Over 300 benefit as DHSUD awards 91 land titles under 4PH

Some 913 families nationwide received land titles through the government’s Community Mortgage Program (CMP) during the culminating event of…

The beneficiaries belong to Napico Homeowners Association Inc. Phases 1, 8, 9A and 12 and Balsancat Homeowners Association Inc. in Pasig City, as well as Villa Cuaresma Homeowners Association in Taguig City.

The titles were awarded through the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), a component of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s expanded 4PH housing initiative.

"Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., patuloy po natin pinapalawak ang Expanded 4PH upang mas maraming pamilyang Pilipino pa ang matulungan nating magkaroon ng mas may dignidad na pamumuhay," Aliling said.

"Sa pamamagitan ng ECMP, nabibigay natin ng kapanatagan seguridad at dignidad ang ating mga kababayan. Mula sa dating pagiging mga informal settlers, ngayon ay lot owners na," he added.

The awarding coincided with the celebration of National Shelter Month 2026, themed "Tahanan. Pamayanan. Kinabukasan."

According to SHFC, more than 5,000 families have received land titles under the expanded 4PH Program since January.

Laxa credited Aliling for supporting the revival and expansion of the ECMP, which aims to help informal settler families secure land ownership.

Representatives of the beneficiary associations described receiving their titles as answered prayers and the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

The DHSUD said the program forms part of the government's continuing efforts to provide secure housing and improve living conditions for Filipino families.