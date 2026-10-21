The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) expects housing units issued licenses to sell (LTS) in 2026 to reach their highest annual level since 2022, citing stronger developer participation and expanded housing options under the government's flagship housing program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the agency's monthly licensing figures indicate that 2026 could surpass the previous four years in the number of housing units authorized for sale.

"Buhay na buhay po ang housing sector. Makikita po ito sa actual data natin sa mga nag-apply at nabigyan ng license to sell ngayong 2026. Kung pagbabasehan po natin ang monthly average ng mga nag apply at na-isyuhan ng license to sell, ito pong taon na to ang magiging pinakamataas in terms of number of units na ma-isyuhan ng license to sell since 2022," Aliling said during the second National Housing Expo.

He attributed the outlook partly to the expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, which offers housing options for Filipinos across different income levels.

The program now includes the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, rental housing and temporary shelters for families displaced by typhoons, earthquakes and other disasters.

"Simula po nang dagdgaan natin ng housing options ang Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino o 4PH mas madaming kababayan na po natin ang nakinabang sa 4PH. Bumagay na po ang pangalan ng programa na Pambansang Pabahay Para Sa Pilipino dahil meron na po tayo programa sa bawat Pilipino na naghahangad na tumira sa disente at ligtas na tahanan," Aliling said.

Pag-IBIG Fund also offers subsidized housing loan rates of 3 percent for socialized housing, 4.5 percent for loans of up to P4.9 million, and 5.75 percent for loans above P4.9 million and up to P10 million, or P20 million for qualified joint borrowers.

Meanwhile, private sector participation in the government's housing initiatives has increased.

More than 80 developers joined the second National Housing Expo, held from 19 to 20 October at the SM Convention Center in Pasay City, compared with around 40 during last year's inaugural event.

Online registrations also nearly doubled, from approximately 20,000 to almost 40,000.

The expo featured about 50,000 ready-for-occupancy housing units, along with property discounts, buyer incentives and on-site Pag-IBIG financing assistance.

Aliling emphasized that sustained cooperation between the government and private developers is essential to expanding access to affordable housing.