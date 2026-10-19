More than 50,000 housing units are being showcased by over 80 private developers at the 2nd National Housing Expo 2026, giving Filipino families more options to buy homes through the government’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Organized by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and Pag-IBIG Fund, the two-day event runs from 19 to 20 October at the SM Convention Center Manila in Pasay City. It is the largest edition of the government-led housing expo and forms part of the 2026 National Shelter Month celebration.

The Expo allows prospective homebuyers to compare available properties and consult Pag-IBIG Fund representatives about loan eligibility, borrowing capacity and financing requirements.

Pag-IBIG Fund is featuring subsidized housing loan interest rates of 3%, 4.5% and 5.75% for qualified buyers, depending on the applicable program and loan terms. Promotional rates will also be offered for eligible housing loans of up to P10 million.

Participating developers, including DMCI Homes, are presenting housing units that meet the requirements of the Expanded 4PH Program. The initiative seeks to widen access to affordable housing by connecting homebuyers with available properties and financing options.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling emphasized the need for a credible and inclusive housing program built on stronger cooperation between government and private-sector stakeholders.

“I believe we do not need an incredible housing program. What we need is a credible housing program that our stakeholders, including developers and homebuyers, can trust,” he said.

“Where there is housing, there is good news,” he added.

The opening program also included the awarding of housing beneficiaries and a walkthrough of the Expo led by Aliling and heads of key shelter agencies.