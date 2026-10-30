The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to provide skills training and livelihood opportunities for housing beneficiaries, expanding government support beyond housing assistance.

The two agencies formalized the partnership through a memorandum of agreement signed by SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa and TESDA Director General and Secretary Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez on 29 October in Taguig City.

“This is a momentous occasion not only for us but also for our thousands of beneficiaries,” Laxa said. “As directed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., we want our programs to be more transformative and responsive to the needs of our beneficiaries.”

The partnership initially covers members of Megaville 2 Homeowners Association, a community of about 150 families under SHFC’s Enhanced Community Mortgage Program. The initiative is part of the corporation’s housing modalities under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Laxa said the collaboration follows the directive of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling to work with other government agencies in providing families with benefits beyond housing units and land titles.

Benitez said skills development is part of TESDA’s mandate, particularly for communities in urban poor resettlement sites served by SHFC.

“Mandato po ng TESDA ang magbigay ng skills development, particularly for resettlement sites for the urban poor, na kliyente naman talaga ng SHFC,” Benitez said.

Qualified beneficiaries may access technical and vocational training intended to help them develop practical skills, improve their earning capacity or establish small businesses.