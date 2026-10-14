Purple Yam serves up sweet success

What began as a simple dream in Ozamis City has blossomed into a growing Filipino dessert brand, proving that determination, creativity, and the support of a loyal community can turn a local business into a success story.

For Purple Yam founder and president Oyos Mendoza, the journey has been filled with challenges, milestones, and unforgettable moments. But nothing could have been sweeter than returning to the city where everything started and witnessing thousands of supporters celebrate the brand's continued success.

The Asenso Ozamis Wellness Park came alive with excitement as thousands gathered to welcome digital personality and OngFam star Jeo Ong, who was officially introduced as Purple Yam's newest celebrity endorser.

The overwhelming reception, dubbed "Jeo-mania," reflected not only Jeo's popularity but also the growing following of Purple Yam.

Fans erupted in cheers as Jeo made his appearance alongside Mendoza and comedian-actress Pokwang, another celebrity ambassador of the brand.

For Mendoza, welcoming Jeo into the Purple Yam family represents another exciting chapter in the company's continuing expansion.

“We’re very happy to welcome Jeo to the family,” Mendoza shared.

“I’m grateful to Jeo for believing in what we built. Experiencing the incredible reception he got in Ozamis makes this partnership even more special.”

A dream that grew beyond Ozamis

Behind Purple Yam's expanding popularity is the inspiring entrepreneurial journey of Mendoza, whose vision has helped transform the brand into a growing name among Filipino dessert lovers.

From its beginnings in Ozamis, Purple Yam has continued to develop new products, strengthen its identity, and attract personalities who share its enthusiasm for Filipino-inspired sweet treats.

Its success demonstrates how a homegrown business can build a wider following while remaining connected to the community that first embraced it.

The grand celebration in Ozamis was particularly meaningful because it brought the brand back to its roots, this time with a bigger family of endorsers, exciting new offerings, and thousands of enthusiastic supporters.

“What started here in Ozamis was a dream that people believed in and supported,” Mendoza reflected.

“To come back here with new products, new members of our Purple Yam family, and thousands celebrating with us is something we will always cherish.”

Innovation brings another sweet milestone

Purple Yam's success story is also driven by its willingness to innovate and introduce fresh dessert experiences to the market.

During the celebration, the company officially launched its Pistachio Collection, combining familiar Filipino dessert favorites with the rich and distinctive flavor of pistachio.

The new collection features three creations: Frozen Pistachio Brazo de Mercedes, Ube Pistachio Messy Cup, and Pistachio Kataifi Brownies.

The latest additions reflect the brand's efforts to explore new flavors while maintaining its connection to the Filipino dessert tradition.

The Pistachio Collection is now available at selected Purple Yam branches.

Celebrity partnerships strengthen the brand

Adding star power to the milestone celebration was comedian Pooh, who serves as Purple Yam's Chief Marketing Officer.

Pooh conceptualized the launch and spearheaded the team's efforts to create a memorable event for the people of Ozamis.

Entertainment journalist MJ Felipe of ABS-CBN hosted the gathering, which also featured appearances by Purple Yam ambassadors Mommy Jupeta, Bisaya Squad, and the Magno Twins.

The Magno Twins entertained the audience with their original composition, "Purple Yam: Ube-r Sa Sarap," the brand's official theme song.

With Pokwang and Jeo Ong among its celebrity endorsers, Purple Yam continues to strengthen its connection with audiences across different generations.

The partnerships also highlight the company's strategy of combining entertainment, digital influence, and innovative products to introduce its desserts to a broader market.

A sweeter future ahead

For Mendoza, the thousands who gathered in Ozamis represented something more meaningful than the success of a celebrity endorsement or product launch.

They symbolized the trust, loyalty, and encouragement that have helped Purple Yam grow from a hometown dream into an expanding business.

The celebration served as a reminder that successful entrepreneurship is not measured solely by the number of products sold or branches opened, but also by the relationships built along the way.

With Jeo Ong joining its family of endorsers, the introduction of its Pistachio Collection, and an increasingly enthusiastic community of supporters, Purple Yam is looking toward another promising chapter.

And while the brand continues to pursue bigger opportunities, its story remains firmly rooted in Ozamis, the city where Mendoza's entrepreneurial dream first took shape.

From a local dream to a growing dessert brand, Purple Yam's journey is a testament to how passion, innovation, and community support can create a lasting recipe for success.