Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda flanked by other Supreme Court justices and employees outlined his plans and programs during his seven year incumbency. Alvin Murcia

Chief Justice Rodil V. Zalameda on Monday, 23 November 2026, pledged to strengthen judicial independence, improve employee welfare and promote collective leadership as he outlined his priorities during his first flag-raising ceremony as head of the Supreme Court.

Addressing justices, judges and court personnel, Zalameda emphasized that the judiciary belongs to its members and remains accountable to the Filipino people.

"There is no Zalameda Court: there is only the Supreme Court of the Philippines, comprising us all, answering only to the people," he said.

"At my final flag ceremony, years from now, I want to be able to look back and say that I have been, first to last, a servant of justice."

Zalameda, who began his judicial career as a branch clerk of court, said his experience gave him firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced by court employees, particularly those serving in trial courts.

"Bago po ako nakarating sa posisyong ito, nagsimula rin ako bilang branch clerk of court," he said.

The Chief Justice stressed that improving the welfare of judicial personnel would also strengthen the delivery of justice.

"Wala dapat maiiwan sa atin sa laylayan ng lipunan, upang mas mapahusay rin ang serbisyong naibibigay natin sa ating mamamayan. A culture of care inspires a culture of service."

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Among his priorities is the establishment of child-minding facilities across court levels to assist employees with childcare responsibilities.

"Habang ang ating mga kawani ay nasa trabaho, may mag-aaruga sa kanilang mga anak," Zalameda said.

He also disclosed ongoing efforts to restore hazard pay for judges and improve employee benefits to address disparities among court personnel.

The judiciary is likewise studying the creation of a specialized salary grade system suited to its needs, alongside a review of existing plantilla positions.

Zalameda said the Supreme Court is finalizing new rules spearheaded by Associate Justice Antonio Kho Jr., with implementation targeted for 2027.

He also assured court personnel that their traditional year-end benefits in December would remain secure.

The Chief Justice emphasized that judicial reforms depend on the collective contributions of judges, court attorneys, administrative personnel and security staff.

"Every contribution matters. Every position is important. No task is too small when it serves the cause of justice," he said.

Zalameda called on judiciary personnel to work together in strengthening public service and ensuring that reforms reach employees at every level.