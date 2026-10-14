The council approved a resolution during its 12 October meeting recommending the allocation, which remains subject to deliberation and approval by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — The Laguna Peace and Order Council (LPOC), chaired by Governor Sol Aragones, has endorsed a proposed P36-million confidential fund as part of the province's P124-million Peace and Order and Public Safety (POPS) Plan for 2027.

In 2025, LGSF spending totaled P23 billion, jumped to P57.88 billion this year, while the proposed 2027 budget carries another P58 billion.

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According to the provincial government, the proposed confidential fund would support intelligence gathering, information validation, surveillance, threat assessment, crime prevention and case build-up activities.

The P36-million proposal represents approximately 29 percent of the province's P124-million peace and order plan, highlighting the substantial allocation being considered for confidential security-related activities.

The recommendation comes amid continuing efforts by local governments to strengthen public safety while ensuring accountability in the use of public funds.

Unlike regular government expenditures, confidential funds are governed by special budgeting, utilization, liquidation and auditing requirements.

The proposed allocation also raises questions about how the amount was determined and how it compares with Laguna's confidential fund appropriations and actual expenditures in previous years.

The provincial government's announcement did not provide comparative figures for 2025 and 2026 or a detailed breakdown of the proposed P36-million allocation.

The resolution was signed by Aragones as LPOC chairperson and certified by Department of the Interior and Local Government Laguna Provincial Director Jay Beltran, who serves as council secretary.

Provincial officials said the proposed allocation would be subject to existing regulations of the Commission on Audit, Department of Budget and Management and DILG.

The council maintained that the funds should be used exclusively for legitimate peace and order activities in accordance with government accounting and auditing rules.

The resolution will be forwarded to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for consideration as part of the province's proposed 2027 budget.

The endorsement does not constitute final approval of the confidential fund, and any subsequent release or utilization would remain subject to applicable legal requirements.

The proposed allocation places renewed attention on Laguna's security spending priorities and the safeguards intended to ensure accountability in the management of public resources.