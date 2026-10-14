BatStateU-Alangilan wins DOST CALABARZON hackathon

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — Students from Batangas State University–Alangilan Campus emerged as champions of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) CALABARZON's Hack4A Progress competition for their agriculture-focused technology project, “Animo.”

The winning team received a plaque, certificate and P50,000 cash prize during the awarding ceremony held on 13 October 2026, as part of the 2026 Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Week (RSTW) celebrations in Lucena City.

The Animo project aims to strengthen the agricultural sector through innovative technology solutions, highlighting the potential contribution of student-led innovations to agricultural development.

STI College Lipa secured first runner-up honors, while Laguna State Polytechnic University finished second runner-up.

The competition recognized technology-driven solutions developed by students to address challenges in communities and support sustainable regional development.

The awarding ceremony coincided with the 4th Smart and Sustainable Communities Conference, which brought together representatives from academic institutions, government agencies and the technology sector.

The regional science week, held from 12 to 14 October at the Quezon Convention Center, carried the theme “Driving Food Security, Sustainable Energy, and National Resilience.”

The event highlighted the role of science, technology and innovation in addressing regional challenges, particularly in agriculture, sustainability and community resilience.

PHOTO CAPTION: CHAMPION INNOVATORS. Students from Batangas State University–Alangilan Campus receive their championship certificate and P50,000 cash prize during the Hack4A Progress awarding ceremony on 13 October 2026, held in conjunction with the 4th Smart and Sustainable Communities Conference in Lucena City, Quezon.