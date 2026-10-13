The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Tuesday ordered power suppliers to allow DUs to stagger their payments over at least three months, matching the relief granted to residential customers consuming no more than 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) monthly.

Power generators, grid operators, and other industry players must extend payment relief to distribution utilities (DUs) to help ease the financial burden of protecting low-consumption households from electricity disconnections through December.

Electricity consumers using up to 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) a month will remain protected from service disconnections until the end of the…

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The measure seeks to ease cash-flow pressures on utilities as they suspend disconnections over unpaid electricity bills for November and December.

Under the advisory, generation companies, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), independent power producers, and other industry stakeholders must extend similar payment arrangements to distribution utilities.

“The DUs shall segregate the amounts paid by the consumers to determine the amount due to GenCos, PSALM, NPC, TRANSCO, NGCP, IPPs, IPPAs and MO, which shall be paid on a staggered basis for at least three months,” the ERC said in its advisory.

The regulator also required distribution utilities nationwide to suspend electricity disconnections for qualified households over unpaid November and December bills.

These consumers will be allowed to settle their electricity bills through staggered or deferred payments over at least three months.

“Payment may be spread over three months, with installments reflected in subsequent billing statements,” the ERC said.

However, the extended protection is subject to conditions.

Qualified households must settle all unpaid regular bills and installment obligations covering May to July by 26 November to remain eligible for the disconnection suspension.

Consumers with unpaid bills from August to October will also retain protection, provided they have fully settled their May-to-July obligations.

Residential customers consuming more than 200 kWh monthly and non-residential customers are excluded from the extended disconnection ban.

These customers must settle unpaid bills covering May to July by 26 November and those covering August to October by 26 December to avoid possible disconnection.

The ERC said distribution utilities may still offer flexible payment arrangements to customers outside the coverage of the suspension.

The measures form part of the government’s response to the national energy emergency declared under Executive Order No. 110 amid the ongoing Middle East conflict and its impact on energy supply.

Distribution utilities must submit their compliance reports to the ERC by 31 January 2027.