DMW warns OFWs in Saudi Arabia against spreading misinformation

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said Saudi Arabia enforces strict protocols and regulations against spreading misinformation on social media.

The reminder follows a reported attack on King Khalid International Airport on 10 October 2026.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reminded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, to exercise caution when sharing information on social media amid ongoing tensions in the region.

The deadliest strike on Saudi soil in more than a decade killed 12 people at Riyadh’s international airport and wounded hundreds, prompting…

He advised OFWs to refrain from posting or sharing unconfirmed news, rumors, and other information about the situation in the region.

The DMW also warned that violations of Saudi Arabia's laws on misinformation may result in penalties, including imprisonment or deportation, depending on the nature of the violation and the applicable law.

The department reminded OFWs to ensure that the information they share comes from reliable and official sources, particularly reports concerning security and the current situation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the DMW has provided accommodation, financial aid, and other welfare assistance to OFWs affected by flight disruptions in Saudi Arabia.

Cacdac said the agency had mobilized its posts in Saudi Arabia to address the needs of affected workers, with assistance available through the DMW-OWWA AKSYON Fund and emergency repatriation funds.

In Jeddah, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) assisted 87 OFWs whose flight to Riyadh was diverted to Jeddah, providing temporary hotel accommodation and financial assistance while arranging their onward travel by land to Riyadh.

The MWO also assisted seven OFWs stranded at King Abdulaziz International Airport after a delayed flight from Riyadh caused them to miss their connecting flight to Manila. The office provided food and temporary accommodation and arranged their return flights.

At Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 1 and 3, 37 OFWs affected by canceled flights sought assistance, including temporary accommodation and transportation to Metro Manila and other provinces. Three of them received hotel accommodation.

In Riyadh, 30 Filipinos were reported stranded. Of these, two seafarers were accommodated at an airline-sponsored hotel, 20 individuals stayed at DMW-OWWA-sponsored hotels, and seven stayed with relatives.

“Our posts stand ready to provide the necessary assistance to our OFWs in Saudi,” Cacdac said.

The DMW is coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Philippine diplomatic posts, Saudi authorities, and other relevant agencies to monitor the situation and assist affected OFWs and their dependents.

Cacdac also advised OFWs to confirm their flight schedules before heading to the airport amid cancellations and delays.