PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez said Monday, 12 October, that investigators are pursuing leads pointing to a suspected drug network operating in Mindanao, following the arrest of Filipino national Dibaroson Fahad at Luang Prabang International Airport on 1 October.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is investigating the possible involvement of a Davao-based drug syndicate in the seizure of 521 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or shabu, aboard a chartered private jet in Laos earlier this month.

The Philippines, long associated internationally with former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, is facing renewed scrutiny over its…

Nerez identified Fahad, a resident of Marawi City, as an alleged intermediary for a suspected drug syndicate leader known only as “Boyet.”

According to Nerez, intelligence reports indicate that Boyet arranged the charter of a Learjet for $49,500, with a planned flight originating in Subang, Malaysia, stopping in Luang Prabang, Laos, and proceeding to the Philippines.

“He (Boyet) already left the country bound to Hong Kong two days ago,” Nerez said.

The PDEA chief said the attempted shipment was uncovered after the aircraft's Malaysian pilot refused to transport the baggage, prompting the charter company to cancel the flight.

“Nadiscover because of refusal of the pilot to carry the bagages (prompting) the airline company to cancel the flight,” Nerez said.

Authorities in Laos subsequently discovered 521 kilograms of suspected shabu in baggage intended for the aircraft.

Nerez said intelligence units are now tracing the suspected recipients and distributors of the shipment, including individuals believed to be operating in Davao.

He told DAILY TRIBUNE that investigators are examining whether the intercepted shipment was connected to a larger drug trafficking network based in Mindanao.

Sources familiar with the investigation alleged that members of the suspected syndicate have used legitimate businesses in Davao to conceal financial transactions and facilitate the movement of illicit cargo.

Those allegations remain under investigation, and authorities have not publicly established the involvement of any particular Davao-based business or individual.

PDEA defends anti-drug campaign

Nerez also defended the Marcos administration's anti-illegal drug campaign following Vice President Sara Duterte's remarks expressing gratitude to Laos and Thailand for intercepting suspected drug shipments reportedly destined for the Philippines.

“Walang epekto dahil di umabot dito sa Pilipinas. At kahit (naman) umabot, hindi yan makakarating (sa mga streets natin),” Nerez said.

He maintained that the administration's enforcement strategy has been effective in reducing the supply of illegal drugs.

According to Nerez, authorities have seized P124.58 billion worth of illegal drugs since 2022, including approximately 16 metric tons of shabu.

He also cited an 85 percent conviction rate and a decline in drug-related deaths, attributing the results to the administration's supply-reduction strategy and whole-of-nation approach.

“So It's not right to say...Natatawa nga kami sa lumabas (statement from a high official) na ano (daw ba) ang ginagawa ng Pilipinas sa problems sa droga,” Nerez said, referring to Duterte's remarks.

Comparing the current administration's record with that of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Nerez said authorities seized approximately 12 metric tons of shabu worth P91.16 billion during the previous administration's six-year term.

He added that the Marcos administration still has more than a year remaining in its term.

The PDEA chief said investigators are continuing to coordinate with intelligence units and foreign authorities to identify the financiers, handlers and intended recipients of the drugs intercepted in Laos.

The investigation is also examining possible links between the shipment and suspected high-level distributors operating in Mindanao.