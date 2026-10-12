NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Monday, 12 October, that the bureau's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and Foreign Malign Influence Unit (CFMIU) would examine the alleged financial transactions.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has ordered an investigation into allegations that businesses linked to Vice President Sara Duterte received funding from Chinese entities, citing possible national security implications.

The National Security Council on Tuesday expressed serious concern over information presented during Vice President Sara Duterte’s…

“Iimbestigahan namin ito,” Matibag declared during a press briefing.

The investigation follows testimony and financial evidence presented during Duterte's ongoing impeachment trial concerning alleged transfers of funds from Chinese entities to companies associated with the Vice President.

“Nakita namin ‘yung mga financial support na pumapasok sa mga companies,” Matibag said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier raised concerns over the potential national security implications of the transactions, stressing the need to establish the facts surrounding the alleged funding.

Matibag supported the President's position, saying financial transactions involving foreign entities warranted closer scrutiny when national security concerns were raised.

“Tama dito si President that money coming from foreign entities, especially not so friendly to the Philippines, kailangan natin imbestigahan because this is an issue of national security,” Matibag said.

The NBI has yet to disclose the specific transactions it will examine, the identities of the Chinese entities involved or whether the funds originated from private businesses or government-linked organizations.

The allegations remain under investigation, and the existence of business transactions with Chinese entities does not, by itself, establish foreign interference or a national security violation.