Probe launched into vandalism of tombstones in Cam. Sur cemetery

Police have began investigation to identify the vandal who painted over several tombstones in Sto. Domingo Catholic Cemetery or St. Dominic of Guzman Cemetery in Nabua town in Camarines Sur, just days before All Saints' Day.

DEFACED. Families of the departed were disappointed on All Saints' Day, 1 November, when they found that several tombstones in Sto. Domingo Catholic Cemetery (St. Dominic of Guzman Cemetery) in Nabua, Camarines Sur were defaced by a still unidentified vandal.

NAGA CITY – An investigation was launched by police on All Saints’ Day, 1 November, into the alleged vandalism done on several tombstones in a Catholic cemetery in Nabua town in Camarines Sur province.

The probe was triggered by a post on Facebook made by a daughter of one of the departed after they found their father’s tombstone in Sto. Domingo Catholic Cemetery or St. Dominic of Guzman Cemetery painted over with a thick grey paint, obscuring all of its details, on Saturday, 31 October. Included in the post are photos of other tombstones also defaced using the same grey paint, some of them sporting obscene graffiti or a huge X.

The Nabua police said initial investigations revealed that some of the vandalism was done last month, with recent ones just before All Saints’ Day.

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“The Nabua Municipal Police Station will continue its investigation into the incident and coordinate with the administration of the cemetery for the next steps to be taken,” the Nabua police said.

The St. Dominic of Guzman Parish, which operates the cemetery, issued a public notice and warning against the still unidentified vandal and tightened security and monitoring in the area immediately after the complaint reached their office.

“To the person who painted/defaced the ‘lapida’ at St. Dominic of Guzman Cemetery: What you did is illegal property damage and deeply disrespectful. We have already documented the damage, gathered evidence, and are preparing to take strict legal action against you,” the parish said in a public statement.

The parish also said that until 2 November, cemetery personnel, Sto. Domingo barangay officials, and police will be strictly monitoring the cemetery grounds on a 24/7 basis.

“Anyone caught messing with, painting, or altering any tomb without permission will be caught and turned over to the police immediately,” the parish statement also said.