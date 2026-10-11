The activity was recorded at 3:18 a.m., producing a plume that rose 500 meters above the crater and drifted west-northwest.

A minor Strombolian eruption was observed at the summit crater of Mayon Volcano early Sunday,11 October, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said.

Mount Kanlaon on Negros Island generated a moderately explosive eruption at 12:46 p.m. Saturday, sending an ash plume 5 to 6 kilometers…

LEGAZPI CITY — Sulfur dioxide emissions from Mayon Volcano surged to 8,165 tons, marking the second-highest daily level since volcanic gas…

Another ash emission was recorded at 5:15 a.m., with a plume rising 600 meters above the summit and drifting west.

PHIVOLCS Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said fine ash and volcanic gases may continue to escape from the vent even after the initial eruption has ended.

“Even if the initial eruption is over, there will still be gas and volcanic materials coming out of the vent,” Bacolcol said in an interview with Super Radyo DZBB on Sunday.

Mayon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2, indicating moderate volcanic unrest.