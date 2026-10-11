In a statement, Duterte thanked the governments of Laos and Thailand for their efforts to combat illegal drugs, saying their actions helped protect Filipino families and communities.

Vice President Sara Duterte on Sunday expressed regret over the Philippines’ association with regional drug trafficking and called for stronger law enforcement and intelligence-sharing with Southeast Asian neighbors following reports of major drug shipments allegedly bound for the country.

The interception of two massive methamphetamine shipments reportedly destined for the Philippines has prompted calls for greater…

“We recognize the concerns surrounding the Philippines’ role in regional drug trafficking and express my deep regret that our country has become associated with this problem,” she said.

The Vice President acknowledged the need for the Philippines to take greater responsibility in combating the regional drug trade.

“As a member of ASEAN, the Philippines acknowledges its responsibility to do more,” she added.

Duterte pledged to strengthen law enforcement, improve intelligence-sharing and deepen cooperation with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partners to combat transnational drug trafficking.

She also stressed the country's commitment to learning from its neighbors and fulfilling its obligations as an ASEAN member.

Her statement followed two major drug seizures in Southeast Asia involving shipments reportedly destined for the Philippines.

On 1 October, Lao authorities seized 521 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine aboard a private jet at Luang Prabang International Airport. The aircraft reportedly arrived from Malaysia, while 13 people were detained in connection with the incident.

Separately, Thai authorities reportedly intercepted more than a metric ton of crystal methamphetamine aboard a boat in the Gulf of Thailand. The shipment was also allegedly bound for the Philippines.