NMC calls out lawmakers silent on China harassment
The National Maritime Council (NMC) on Sunday, 11 October 2026, urged Filipinos to unite in defending the West Philippine Sea (WPS), expressing disappointment over lawmakers who have remained silent on China's alleged harassment of Filipino fishermen.
“Iisa po ang kalaban natin dito. Pilipino tayo. Iisa ang dugo natin. Sana po ay magkaisa tayo. Let’s rally behind our flag,” NMC spokesperson Alexander Lopez said in a radio interview.
Lopez also accused Chinese vessels of obstructing the medical evacuation of a Philippine Navy sailor, allegedly delaying the transfer to a Philippine Coast Guard vessel by nearly 10 hours.
He further cited Chinese interference during a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal on 24 September.