The National Maritime Council (NMC) on Sunday, 11 October 2026, urged Filipinos to unite in defending the West Philippine Sea (WPS), expressing disappointment over lawmakers who have remained silent on China's alleged harassment of Filipino fishermen.

“Iisa po ang kalaban natin dito. Pilipino tayo. Iisa ang dugo natin. Sana po ay magkaisa tayo. Let’s rally behind our flag,” NMC spokesperson Alexander Lopez said in a radio interview.