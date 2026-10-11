The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has intensified intelligence-gathering and law enforcement operations to dismantle drug dens and disrupt groups involved in the illegal drug trade.

NCRPO Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano assured the public that NCRPO will sustain its anti-drug campaign following recent operations in Las Piñas and Makati that resulted in the dismantling of suspected drug dens, the arrest of 18 individuals, and the seizure of suspected illegal drugs worth more than P1.7 million.

Abrahano said these operations underscore the NCRPO’s relentless efforts to track down suspected drug dens, apprehend those involved in the illegal drug trade, and prevent illegal drugs from further threatening communities across Metro Manila.

Metro Manila's top cop directed intelligence operatives, the five police districts, and all concerned units to intensify intelligence-gathering and law enforcement operations to identify suspected drug dens, trace supply networks, and dismantle groups sustaining the illegal drug trade.

“Our campaign will not stop at arresting individuals. We will pursue the networks behind these operations and take lawful action to prevent drug dens from continuing to threaten our communities,” Abrahano said.

Abrahano ordered police commanders to promptly validate community reports, strengthen coordination among units, and ensure that operations are intelligence-driven and conducted in accordance with established procedures and the law.

The NCRPO chief also urged residents and barangay officials to report suspected drug activities to authorities, emphasizing that community cooperation is vital to identifying drug dens and making neighborhoods safer.