Speaking during a forum with Philippine media in Singapore, Marcos expressed concern over China's increasing demands for permission before Philippine vessels could conduct operations in the West Philippine Sea.

SINGAPORE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the latest confrontation between Philippine and Chinese vessels at Ayungin Shoal could influence ongoing negotiations on the proposed Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China.

SINGAPORE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines will continue defending its territory and sovereign rights in the West…

“I hadn't really thought about how it would affect the Code of Conduct. But certainly, what happened is going to enter into the discussion. Because it is – there is – unfortunately there really is an escalation. Kasi dati walang problema ‘yan. But somehow now, there are more stated requirements for permission,” Marcos said.

His remarks followed an incident on 8 October, when China Coast Guard vessels allegedly obstructed a Philippine operation to medically evacuate a sick Navy sailor stationed aboard BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Chinese vessels repeatedly blocked the responding Philippine vessels, delaying the emergency evacuation by nearly 10 hours.

Marcos described the incident as another escalation in tensions, particularly as it involved an operation intended to provide urgent medical assistance.

“So, it's really a sticky problem and we're hoping our allies are in the region around the West Philippine Sea who have always supported our international law-based position, will help us in this regard and they are. We are receiving assistance from many, many countries in many different ways. Some of which are new. That we never had these kind of engagements before but it's happening. It's happening now,” he said.

The President said Filipino fishermen and Coast Guard personnel continue to face risks because of China's actions in the disputed waters.

He questioned why Chinese authorities would obstruct an evacuation involving a sick Filipino serviceman.

“Pero siyempre ang namimiligro pa rin ang ating mga fishermen, siyempre mga crew ng Coast Guard. ‘Yung Navy, hindi pa masyado – hindi naman masyadong involved pa. So that's, and this was particularly distressing because, you know, medevac lang naman ‘yan eh. May sakit nga ‘yung tao. Bakit naman tayo, ba’t tayo naman pipigilan para gamutin ‘yung tao natin na may sakit? Kahit giyera, ‘yung Red Cross pinapadaan eh. Tayo, hindi tayo pinapadaan para sunduin ‘yung may sakit,” Marcos said.

Despite the obstruction, the Philippine personnel completed the evacuation, drawing praise from the President for their determination and professionalism.

“Nangyari din, nagawa din, dahil magagaling ang ating mga tao, dahil matatapang sila, desidido sila, at saka marunong sila, paano sila makalusot. So, they have been doing a really important and really excellent job of continuing to support our fishermen, to continue to support the Sierra Madre, and to essentially holding the line on the territorial – defending the territory of the Republic, and defending our rights, our sovereign rights as a sovereign nation,” he said.

“And we have to give them a snappy salute for the good work. But it is unfortunate that this happened and it seems to indicate a new phase in escalation in the actions that are being undertaken in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Marcos also rejected Beijing's demands that Philippine vessels obtain permission before carrying out operations in waters where Manila exercises maritime rights.

“In my own property, you're going to tell me what I'm allowed to do and not to do, within my own territory? Hindi eh, hindi namin sinusundan. Pero sinasabi, ‘you're required to do this.’

“‘You have no permission to do this.’ Pakinggan ninyo ‘yung radio challenge: ‘You have no permission.’ ‘You are required.’ Walang required-required. Ito, dagat namin ito, anong required?” he said.

The President maintained that the Philippines would continue asserting its maritime rights despite the growing challenges posed by Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.