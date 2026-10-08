Speaking with Forbes Media Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes at the 24th Forbes Global CEO Conference, Marcos said defending the country is part of his constitutional duty as President.

SINGAPORE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines will continue defending its territory and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea while pursuing diplomacy through an ASEAN-China Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

“It is very, very simple in our view. It is by all rules-based understandings and agreements, by international law, especially the UNCLOS, it is very, very clear that these areas are part of Philippine sovereign territory and also part of our economic zone,” Marcos said.

“And therefore, it is imperative for us. I took an oath to defend the Constitution of the Philippines,” he added.

Marcos said the Constitution defines Philippine territory and obligates him to defend it.

“And that is my duty to do that as president. And it is the duty in my view of every Philippine citizen to do the same,” he said.

The President acknowledged, however, that a resolution to the maritime dispute may remain difficult, saying the immediate goal is to manage tensions and prevent mistakes or miscalculations.

Marcos said the proposed ASEAN-China Code of Conduct is central to that effort, with the Philippines pushing to conclude negotiations by the end of 2026.

“And that's why the code of conduct is very, very important. And we're working very, very hard. We're making good progress as a matter of fact in terms of the code of conduct,” he said.

ASEAN and China have been negotiating the COC for more than two decades following the nonbinding 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have maritime claims that overlap with those asserted by China.

Marcos said ASEAN member states recognize the need for rules aimed at reducing incidents and preserving freedom of navigation in the disputed waters.

“And we must maintain the peace. We must maintain the freedom of navigation not only for ourselves but also for the rest of the world,” he said.

While negotiations have at times been frustrating, Marcos said the parties remain determined to reach an agreement and de-escalate tensions.

He also stressed that the dispute has direct consequences for Filipino fishermen whose livelihoods depend on access to traditional fishing grounds.

“These are fishing grounds that we have been fishing for six, seven, eight, ten generations, and suddenly we are not allowed to do that,” Marcos said, recalling concerns raised by fishermen.

He said the issue has therefore become a concern not only for the government but also for ordinary Filipinos affected by developments in the West Philippine Sea.