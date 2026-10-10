PMA cadets prepare for Bessang Pass Challenge 2026

Upper-class cadets from the eight companies of the Cadet Corps Armed Forces of the Philippines (CCAFP) conducted an order of march at Fort Del Pilar on 8 October 2026 in preparation for the Bessang Pass Challenge 2026, an intercompany military skills competition scheduled for 10 to 11 October.

The competition will pit the eight cadet companies against one another in a series of demanding events designed to test their military proficiency, physical endurance, teamwork, and leadership under pressure.

Representing their respective companies, participating cadets will compete in 13 events: Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), communications, weapons, grenade assault course, functional fitness test, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training, indoor obstacle course, pistol marksmanship, rucksack march, land navigation, night navigation, crucible, and rifle marksmanship.