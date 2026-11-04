A Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadet emerged as champion of the 2026 National Defense Language Institute Korean Speaking Contest held in South Korea, the academy announced Wednesday.

Cadet 3rd Class Charlie Mark Eugenio Bumanglag, 20, topped the competition held at the Korean Defense Language Institute (KDLI) on 17 September 2026.

Born and raised in Fort Del Pilar, Baguio City, Bumanglag was originally a member of PMA Class of 2029 before leaving for South Korea on 12 January under the Foreign Pre-Commission Training Institution Program.

He is currently undergoing a one-year Korean language course at KDLI before proceeding to the Republic of Korea Military Academy in 2027 for four years of military education and training.

Inspired by his father, a Philippine Army enlisted member serving as PMA's command sergeant major, Bumanglag hopes to become an Army officer committed to discipline, leadership and public service.

"After graduation, I plan to apply the knowledge, skills, and values I will gain in Korea to help further develop and strengthen the Armed Forces of the Philippines as I serve our country,” he said.

Bumanglag also hopes to build stronger professional relationships with Korean and international cadets, contributing to closer military cooperation between the Philippines and other countries.

His victory follows the achievement of fellow PMA graduate 2nd Lt. Guidson Domingo, who won the second Korean Speaking Contest at Changwon National University in May 2025.

The PMA said Bumanglag's achievement demonstrates the ability of Filipino cadets to excel in international military education and underscores the importance of overseas training programs in developing future military leaders.