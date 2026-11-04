The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila (RCAM) has ordered immediate safety inspections of churches, schools and other facilities to protect clergy, employees, parishioners, students and visitors.

In Circular No. 2026-101 dated 3 November, RCAM vicar general and moderator of the curia Msgr. Reginald Malicdem directed parish priests, rectors, chaplains, school directors and other church officials to inspect their respective facilities.

“To ensure the safety of our clergy, employees, parishioners, students, and visitors, all concerned are directed to immediately inspect their respective churches, schools, and other Archdiocesan facilities,” Malicdem said.

The inspections must cover sacred images, crucifixes and statues to ensure they are securely mounted and stable.

Church officials were also instructed to examine hanging fixtures, electrical installations, ceilings, walls and other supporting structures for signs of damage, deterioration or instability.

Fire safety measures, including overloaded electrical circuits and flammable materials near heat sources, must also be assessed.

“If any item or structure appears unsafe, immediately restrict access to the affected area and arrange for inspection and necessary repairs by qualified professionals,” Malicdem instructed.

“Do not attempt repairs without the proper expertise and safety equipment,” he added.

The archdiocese also ordered officials to document their findings and submit reports to the RCAM Engineering Department for assessment and appropriate action.

The circular did not specify what prompted the inspections.

The directive follows an incident in Ecuador on 17 October in which Catholic priest Patricio Sánchez died after a large crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass.