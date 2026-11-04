Marinduque governor files graft raps over P1.5-B legal fee deal
Marinduque governor, VACC officials file criminal and administrative complaints over alleged irregularities in SedaLaw contract
MARINDUQUE — Gov. Melecio “Mel” Go on Wednesday, 4 November, filed criminal and administrative complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against a former vice governor and eight members of the Provincial Board over alleged irregularities in a P1.5-billion legal fee arrangement.
The complaint involves a reported 25 percent contingency fee agreement with Salazar Enrile Defensor & De Mata Law Offices (SedaLaw), potentially amounting to P1.5 billion.
Go questioned the alleged absence of public bidding in the procurement of legal services, possible falsification of documents and potential violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.
The governor said the complaints seek to hold those responsible accountable and protect provincial funds, which he maintained should instead be used for environmental rehabilitation and other programs benefiting Marinduque residents.
Joining Go in filing the complaints were Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) President Arsenio “Boy” Evangelista and other representatives of the organization.
The allegations are now subject to evaluation and investigation by the Ombudsman. No finding of wrongdoing has been established against those named in the complaints.