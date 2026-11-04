Marinduque Governor Melecio “Mel” Go, accompanied by Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) President Arsenio “Boy” Evangelista and other VACC representatives, presents the criminal and administrative complaints filed before the Office of the Ombudsman over the controversial ₱1.5-billion legal fee arrangement involving SedaLaw.

MARINDUQUE — Gov. Melecio “Mel” Go on Wednesday, 4 November, filed criminal and administrative complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against a former vice governor and eight members of the Provincial Board over alleged irregularities in a P1.5-billion legal fee arrangement.

The complaint involves a reported 25 percent contingency fee agreement with Salazar Enrile Defensor & De Mata Law Offices (SedaLaw), potentially amounting to P1.5 billion.

Go questioned the alleged absence of public bidding in the procurement of legal services, possible falsification of documents and potential violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The governor said the complaints seek to hold those responsible accountable and protect provincial funds, which he maintained should instead be used for environmental rehabilitation and other programs benefiting Marinduque residents.

Joining Go in filing the complaints were Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) President Arsenio “Boy” Evangelista and other representatives of the organization.