IN PHOTOS | IN PHOTOS | The Department of Education has rolled out the Safe School Environment Audit (SSEA) framework to consolidate disaster risk reduction, child protection, and campus security into a unified safety profile. Education Secretary Sonny Angara highlighted that this data-driven initiative aims to ensure that schools serve as secure, nurturing sanctuaries for all learners and personnel.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is rolling out a nationwide assessment framework that will evaluate school safety beyond physical security, covering disaster preparedness, child protection, health services and psychosocial support.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the Safe School Environment Audit (SSEA) would provide schools with a unified system for identifying safety gaps and determining the interventions needed to protect learners, teachers and other personnel.

"We cannot talk meaningfully about quality education if our children, teachers, and personnel do not feel secure inside and outside their classrooms," Angara said in a statement Wednesday.

Unlike separate safety programs that assess specific concerns, the SSEA consolidates five areas into one assessment: safety management; supportive environment; safe facilities and school access; emergency preparedness and response; and post-disaster recovery.

Under the framework, schools will evaluate their own readiness through direct observation, interviews and reviews of relevant documents. DepEd offices will then validate the results to establish a clearer picture of each campus' safety conditions and determine where assistance should be directed.

Angara said the audit was not merely a compliance exercise but a way to identify weaknesses across different aspects of school safety and allocate resources accordingly.

The framework also covers conditions that may affect the physical and emotional well-being of the school community, including access to health services, psychosocial support and established emergency procedures.

DepEd said the assessment results would be consolidated through a national dashboard, which would help track schools' readiness and guide interventions at the school and policy levels.