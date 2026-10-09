The Local Finance Committee (LFC), led by Municipal Administrator Arnel Bahingawan, has drafted a Manual on the Procedures for Disbursement of Municipal Funds to standardize spending practices across municipal offices.

ITOGON, Benguet — The municipal government of Itogon is developing new spending guidelines aimed at reducing unnecessary expenses and ensuring public funds are used efficiently.

BAGUIO CITY — Members of the Baguio City Council have raised questions over procedural lapses, unapproved spending and audit compliance…

As part of the initiative, Municipal Accountant Farida Romillo-Mateo conducted a capacity-building seminar for municipal employees at the Itogon Training Center in Tuding.

The proposed guidelines require departments to assess whether expenses are necessary, economical and directly related to public service delivery.

Offices must first determine whether existing equipment, supplies, facilities or personnel can meet operational requirements before requesting additional purchases or rentals.

The manual also encourages consolidated procurement, digital transactions and consideration of long-term operating costs before acquiring equipment.

To reduce routine expenses, departments are advised to use virtual meetings when practical, maximize government facilities, limit printing, monitor fuel and electricity consumption, and maintain equipment to prevent expensive repairs.

The proposed policy emphasizes that spending limits should serve as ceilings rather than targets that departments must exhaust.

Municipal officials also discussed budgeting, procurement, revenue collection and cash disbursement procedures during the seminar.

Bahingawan urged employees to apply cost-conscious practices in their respective offices.

The draft manual will undergo further review by the LFC and the Sangguniang Bayan before its formal approval and implementation.