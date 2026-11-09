BANGUED, Abra — The Diocese of Bangued has officially entered a period of sede vacante, or vacant episcopal seat, following Pope Leo XIV's acceptance of Bishop Leopoldo Jaucian's resignation on 7 November.

In a decree issued by diocesan Chancellor Rev. Fr. Edward Awao, the diocese confirmed that the vacancy took effect under Canon 416 of the Code of Canon Law.

The Latin term sede vacante, meaning "the seat is vacant," refers to the period when a diocese has no bishop serving as its head.

Under Church law, the College of Consultors temporarily oversees diocesan affairs until a diocesan administrator is elected.

The consultors must select a qualified priest to administer the diocese within eight days of receiving formal notice of the vacancy.

During the transition, the diocese will observe the canonical principle of making no major changes, allowing parishes and diocesan offices to continue their regular operations while avoiding significant policy or personnel decisions.

The diocese also directed priests to omit Jaucian's name from the Eucharistic Prayers and encouraged Catholics to pray for the selection of a new bishop.

Jaucian, 66, had led the Diocese of Bangued since 2007. The Vatican did not publicly disclose the specific reason for his resignation.