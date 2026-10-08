The City Environment and Parks Management Office said covert personnel are monitoring visitors for littering, spitting and vaping inside park grounds.

BAGUIO CITY — The city government has deployed plainclothes park rangers to catch litterbugs and other violators of sanitation rules in Burnham Park and other public spaces.

Several residents and tourists were cited during the first week of October after being caught violating local ordinances.

Those apprehended may either pay a fine or render community service on the same day.

In one case, a group of teenagers caught spitting in public was ordered to help city workers clean the koi pond at the Rose Garden.

CEPMO said immediate community service not only reinforces discipline but also helps address temporary manpower shortages.

The office stressed that the campaign is not primarily aimed at raising revenue from fines, but at changing behavior and encouraging visitors to keep public spaces clean.

Officials also cited health concerns, noting that children often play on park lawns while families use the same areas for picnics.

Daily monitoring and enforcement will continue across Baguio’s parks, along with public reminders on proper waste disposal and responsible behavior.