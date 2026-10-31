Pangasinan urges public to report child abuse claims through proper channels

The Pangasinan provincial government urges residents to report allegations of child abuse through proper law enforcement and social welfare channels.

PANGASINAN — The Provincial Government of Pangasinan is monitoring social media platforms to help ensure public safety, child welfare, and community order across the province.

The move follows a recent social media post by a netizen raising allegations of the sexual abuse of minors in Urdaneta City. The post, addressed to local executives of Urdaneta City and the provincial government, called for an immediate investigation into the claims.

The netizen alleged that an influential personality in the province was involved in illegal activities and claimed that law enforcement personnel had previously failed to act on a report because of the individual's connections.

The post also urged local and provincial officials to take appropriate action to protect potential victims, warning that their handling of the matter would be brought to the attention of voters ahead of the May 2028 elections.

In response, the provincial government said reports involving the safety or exploitation of children shared on social media must undergo thorough verification by the proper authorities, including the Philippine National Police (PNP) Urdaneta City Station and its Women and Children Protection Desk.

The provincial government added that local child welfare offices, particularly the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and the Urdaneta City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), coordinate with law enforcement agencies to conduct necessary field checks and protect the rights of potential victims.

The provincial government also urged the public to exercise caution and discernment when sharing unverified information online, noting that circulating unconfirmed allegations could cause public alarm, compromise investigations, and violate the privacy and statutory protection rights of minors.