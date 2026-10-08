The Diocese of Borongan in Eastern Samar has advised Catholics against attending gatherings of a religious group or allowing the use of chapels and parish churches for its activities.

Borongan Bishop Crispin Varquez issued an advisory dated October 5 informing the public that the Apostolic Catholic Church (ACC), also known as Apostolika't Katolikang Simbahang or Simbahang Apostolika Katolika, is not a Roman Catholic organization.

“We kindly request our Catholic faithful to refrain from attending any of their celebrations of the sacraments, particularly the Holy Eucharist,” he said.

“Additionally, we ask that they do not use our chapels and parish churches for any sacraments or related activities,” he added.

The bishop said that the Catholic Church respects the right of other religions to practice their faith.

“In the face of religious diversity, it is important that we remain strong in our convictions and deepen our understanding of our Catholic Faith,” the prelate advised Catholics.

“We must educate ourselves about the teachings of the Church while embracing the richness of our Catholic traditions,” added Varquez.

The bishop issued the circular due to concerns about confusion caused by the group, particularly the attire of its ministers, which closely resembles that of Catholic ministers.