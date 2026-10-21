Tagle to lead Macau diocese's 450th anniversary

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is set to travel to Macau to preside over the 450th anniversary of the diocese there.

The Diocese de Macau announced that Tagle, the dean of the College of Cardinals and a pro-profect of the Vatican’s Dicastry for Evangelization, will be in China’s special administrative region this October 31.

The Cardinal will also be holding a public lecture called ”Magnifica Humanitas: Synodal Ways for Evangelization in Asia” while in Macau, the diocese said.

The diocese was the first created in the Far East.

It got erected on January 23, 1576 by Pope Gregory XIII through the Bull super Specula Militantis Ecclesiae.

The diocese has been considered the jump-off point of missionaries going to different parts of the Far East.