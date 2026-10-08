2 ex-Army personnel collared in Cam. Sur drug den

NAGA CITY – Two former military personnel were arrested at an anti-illegal drug operation in an alleged drug den in Pili, Camarines Sur on Wednesday, 7 October, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bicol said in a report.

PDEA Bicol said alias “Rizal,” 31, a dismissed Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) member and “Rodel,” 44, also a dismissed member of the Philippine Army’s 42nd Infantry Battalion who went AWOL (absent without leave) while in the service, were arrested at a buy-bust operation in Barangay Santiago at around 4:39 p.m. Also arrested were alias “Lemuel,” 40; alias “Marlon,” 41; and alias “Mark,” 33, all residents of Pili.

PDEA agents seized from the operation around 14.1 grams of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) with an estimated standard value of P95,880.

The five suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”