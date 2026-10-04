BAGUIO CITY — Anti-illegal drug law enforcers dismantled an alleged drug den in Barangay Fairview, Baguio City, during a buy-bust operation on 3 October 2026.

Six individuals were arrested, and illegal drugs estimated to be worth P74,800 were seized.

The joint operation took place at Purok 7 Sunny Side in Barangay Fairview. Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera, Baguio City Police Office, and Benguet Police Provincial Office (PPO) carried out the raid alongside team members from PDEA Cordillera Regional Special Enforcement Teams Alpha and Bravo, the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit, and Baguio City Police Station 1.

PDEA Cordillera identified the suspects by their aliases as Carding, a 45-year-old resident of Baguio City, and Mark, a 30-year-old native of La Union. The other male suspect arrested was Jeff, 34, from Cagayan.

Three women were also taken into custody during the operation. They were identified as Mary, 33, and Julie, 31, both residents of Baguio City, as well as Mila, a 52-year-old from Pangasinan.

The operatives recovered 16 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu. The seized substances weighed approximately 11 grams. They also confiscated various items of drug paraphernalia from the premises.

PDEA highlighted the coordination among the participating law enforcement units, noting that the combined efforts of local police and specialized regional enforcement teams were instrumental in executing the raid and closing down the facility.

All six suspects are currently in the custody of PDEA Cordillera. Authorities are preparing formal charges against the individuals for multiple violations of Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Specifically, the suspects will face charges under Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 15 of Article II regarding the sale of dangerous drugs, maintenance of a drug den, visiting a drug den, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of equipment, and use of prohibited substances.