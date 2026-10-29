Over P1.1-M worth ‘shabu’ seized in anti-illegal drug operations in Naga City

Police confiscated a total of P1,157,360 worth of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from two suspects during separate implementations of search warrants in Naga City in Camarines Sur province on Thursday, 29 October, and Tuesday, 27 October.

NAGA CITY – Police confiscated a total of P1,157,360 worth of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) during two separate anti-illegal drug operations in Naga City in Camarines Sur province on Thursday, 29 October, and Tuesday, 27 October.

Spot reports from Naga City police reveal that both operations were triggered by search warrants issued by judges under the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Naga City.

On Thursday, cops seized two pieces knot-tied transparent plastic sachets and 11 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, all containing white crystalline substance suspected to be “shabu,” from a 51-year-old man during the implementation of a search warrant, issued by RTC Branch 21 Executive Judge Pablo Cabillan Formaran III, at around 1:01 a.m. in Barangay Peñafrancia. The seized substance weighed around 141.2 grams with an estimated worth P 960,160.

Police also found a caliber .45 gun and a loaded colt MK IV Series 80 pistol in the arrested suspect’s possession.

Verification through the Crime Incident Reporting and Analysis System revealed the suspect, who is not identified in the report, is already facing two separate charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” dated 23 August 2017 and 20 August 2022.

On Tuesday, another man was arrested at around 8:53 p.m. in Barangay Igualdad during the implementation of a search warrant issued by Judge Melita Pilar Briñas-Agbayani, presiding judge of RTC Branch 22 at the residence of the suspect, police report said.

Police found eight pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected “shabu,” with an estimated total weight of 29 grams and worth of P197,200.

Subsequent verification at the Investigation Solution System revealed that there is an on-going trial for a previous drug charge against the suspect dated 14 November 2021.