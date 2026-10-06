ILOILO CITY — The provincial government has inaugurated a P4-million water system in Barangay Tapikan, San Joaquin, providing a more reliable source of potable water for residents and the local elementary school.

Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr. led the inauguration of the project, which was implemented under the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project of the Office of the Provincial Engineer.

Barangay Tapikan is a strategic boundary community adjacent to the Municipality of Miagao.

The water system is solar-powered, allowing the facility to continue operating during power interruptions. It also includes well development to establish a sustainable water source for the community.

The project is expected to provide potable and reliable water to 120 households, as well as students and faculty of Tapikan Elementary School.

San Joaquin Mayor Atty. Joe Abad Lazaro Jr., Vice Mayor Ivy Mae Selibio-Crespo, Punong Barangay Jobert Nofuente, Acting Provincial Engineer Jeb Escarilla, and other local officials joined the inauguration.

Nofuente expressed gratitude to the provincial government, saying the water system had long been a dream of the community.

“For a very long time, our barangay dreamed of this project. But now, we made it, Barangay Tapikan!” Nofuente said.

He added that the project was being accepted on behalf of the families and children who would benefit from a reliable water supply.

Defensor urged barangay officials and residents to properly maintain and protect the facility to ensure its long-term use.

The governor also committed to assist the barangay with future maintenance and repair needs of the water system.