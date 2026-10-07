Its Gold wins included Most Innovative Use of Gamification in a Campaign for the Jollibee Joy Run Jollibee App Game; Most Innovative Influencer Marketing Campaign for Generation Joy Cycle 2; Most Innovative Use of Marketing Tech in a Campaign for the Jollibee App Customer Relationship Management Campaign; Most Innovative Public Relations Campaign for Bida Best, Bida Pinoy; and Most Innovative Event Marketing Campaign for Jollibee’s Museum of Pride.

“It is an incredible honor to accept the Brand of the Year Grand Prix on behalf of the entire Jollibee team,” said Dorothy Ching, vice president for marketing of Jollibee Philippines.

“This award belongs to the exceptional men and women behind our brand, our passionate teams, trusted agency partners, valued franchisees and amazing store teams, who bring their best every day to bring the Jollibee brand to life,” she added.

Ching also credited Filipino consumers for inspiring the brand’s work, saying their “love and trust continue to push Jollibee to create meaningful work, deliver joyful experiences and raise the bar.”

Jollibee’s Silver awards included Most Innovative Video Marketing Campaign for the #JoyDelivered Jollibee App Christmas Activation, Most Innovative Public Relations Campaign for Jollibee Kids Values Meals, and Most Innovative Omni-Channel Marketing Campaign for the Jollibee App Customer Relationship Management Campaign.

The NEXT Awards Philippines recognizes marketing campaigns, teams, agency leaders and brands for innovation and impact in the Philippine market.