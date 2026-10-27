Metrobank wins two honors at Citywire ASEAN Awards

The second-largest private universal bank in the Philippines, with total consolidated assets approaching P3.9 trillion, Metrobank ranks among the top tier of domestic financial institutions and is consistently recognized for its financial stability, strong capital reserves and extensive nationwide network.

Metrobank, one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, was named Best Asset Manager and Best Client Services in the Philippines at the Citywire ASEAN Awards 2025/26, with the recognitions publicly announced starting in August 2026.

According to Metrobank, the awards underscore the bank’s capabilities in managing investments and supporting clients’ wealth management needs. The bank added that an awards ceremony is scheduled for 26 November 2026 in Hong Kong.

The recognition in both asset management and client services reinforces Metrobank’s commitment to building lasting client relationships, with investment expertise supported by a clear understanding of each client’s priorities.

“Clients entrust us with money they have worked hard to build, and with goals that matter to them and their families. Our responsibility is to bring sound investment management and attentive service to every stage of that relationship,” said Ric Pedrosa, Metrobank Trust Banking Group head.

“These recognitions encourage us to keep improving how we serve our clients, from broadening access to relevant investment solutions to helping them make informed decisions as their needs and market conditions evolve,” Pedrosa added.

Metrobank’s Trust Banking Group helps clients pursue financial goals, from building wealth to preparing for future needs. Its approach brings together investment research, portfolio management and client support to guide investment decisions across different market conditions.

Both awards recognize financial institutions across Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand that demonstrate innovation, business growth and a commitment to client service. Metrobank’s wins highlight the importance of combining investment expertise with responsive service to help clients make informed financial decisions.

The evaluation considered growth in assets under management and administration, the breadth of products and distribution channels, service and technology enhancements, and demonstrated differentiation in the market.

Metrobank Trust has received multiple recognitions from global organizations for its strength, reliability and overall performance. Most recently, it ranked first among Philippine banks and securities firms in both the Local Currency Bonds and G3 Bonds categories of The Asset Benchmark Research Awards 2026.