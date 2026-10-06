Through the portal, enrolled taxpayers can access their registration information, monitor filed tax returns by tax or form type, track payments and view their Account Ledger. The system also provides automated notifications and tax reminders.

The BIR said taxpayers requiring enrollment assistance, technical support or corrections to records displayed on their accounts may coordinate with their concerned Revenue District Office.

The expanded rollout builds on the portal’s pilot implementation for taxpayers under the Large Taxpayers Service, which began on 26 May at the BIR National Office in Quezon City.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said expanding the platform to the regions is part of the agency’s effort to make digital services more accessible to large taxpayers nationwide.

“The expansion of the Taxpayer Portal to the regions also aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to make government transactions easier and bring government services closer to the people. We have been working to translate that directive into concrete improvements and better services for our taxpayers,” Mendoza said.

The portal is part of the BIR’s broader DARES reform program, alongside initiatives such as the Registration Seal Badge for online businesses, Electronic Invoicing System, eNotary and eDST, as well as audit and regulatory reforms.

Mendoza said the bureau will continue to simplify its processes as it expands its digital services.

“As you fulfill your responsibilities as taxpayers, we at the BIR must also do our part. The Taxpayer Portal is one part of that commitment. As we expand its reach, we are also working to improve our other services, simplify our processes, and make transacting with the BIR easier for you,” Mendoza said.