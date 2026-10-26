SM Central Urdaneta Unveils ‘Holiday Glitter & Glide Wonderland’ for Christmas

SM Central Urdaneta ushered in the Christmas season with the unveiling of “Holiday Glitter & Glide Wonderland,” a winter-inspired display featuring festive installations, colorful lights and holiday-themed attractions.

The centerpiece features a Golden Gazebo, crystal trees and an Aurora Borealis-inspired display, alongside polar bears on sleds and snowmen designed to create a festive setting for families and mallgoers.

SM Central Urdaneta Mall Manager Abraham M. Malicdem welcomed guests and highlighted the importance of hope, kindness and togetherness during the Christmas season.

“May every glittering light remind us of hope, every shared smile remind us of kindness, and every moment we spend together remind us that the true magic of Christmas is not found in what we receive, but in the love we share,” Malicdem said.

Urdaneta City Mayor Blesildo Sumera, Urdaneta City Tourism Office representative Angelica Uy, and Khim Jhester Aquino of The Haven Regional Center for Children also attended the event.

The celebration featured performances by the Urduha Dance Tribe of Urdaneta City National High School and Roller Star, a group of roller skaters.

Beyond the Christmas display, SM Central Urdaneta is also promoting its Besties of Joy 2026 campaign, which supports children under the care of The Haven Regional Center for Children.

Shoppers can purchase a pair of Besties of Joy for P380 at the campaign booth on Level 2 of the mall. The initiative runs until December 25, with proceeds intended to extend holiday cheer to beneficiary communities.

The mall said the Christmas installation and its charitable initiative aim to encourage families and visitors to celebrate the season through shared experiences and acts of generosity.