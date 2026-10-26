SM City Tuguegarao unveils ‘Somewhere Over the Frostclouds’ Christmas display

SM City Tuguegarao has welcomed the Christmas season with the unveiling of “Somewhere Over the Frostclouds,” a holiday centerpiece featuring dazzling lights, whimsical displays and a winter wonderland-inspired setting.

The attraction transforms the mall into a festive destination where families and friends can enjoy the holiday atmosphere and create Christmas memories through its colorful installations and themed displays.

Mall Manager Romel S. Uy said the centerpiece aims to bring more festive experiences to mallgoers and encourage families to celebrate the season together.

“This year, we launch our Christmas centerpiece, bringing the holiday season to life with more sparkle, more festive experiences, and more reasons for families and friends to celebrate together,” Uy said.

Among the featured attractions is the Enchanted House of Wishes, where visitors can make holiday wishes, alongside the Somewhere Over the Frostclouds display, which invites guests to explore a magical Christmas setting.

SM City Tuguegarao said the holiday installations are designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, offering opportunities for families and friends to spend time together amid the sights and sounds of the Christmas season.